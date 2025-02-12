Weston McKennie has spoken about Juventus’ victory against PSV last night, revealing that the team had to make sacrifices to secure all three points.

The Bianconeri faced a PSV side that has been impressive in their domestic league and had also managed to qualify for the playoff round. Both teams had previously met earlier in the competition, with Juventus securing a victory in the one-legged match in Turin.

PSV arrived in Turin last night determined to avenge their earlier defeat, knowing that a positive result would boost their hopes of advancing to the Champions League round of 16. However, Juventus once again proved to be the stronger side, winning the match 2-1 and putting themselves in a good position to finish the job in the return leg in the Netherlands.

It was not an easy match, as PSV put up a strong fight in an attempt to cause an upset in Turin. The Dutch side looked dangerous at times, testing Juventus’ defensive resilience. However, the Italian club remained composed, found a way to take control of the match, and ultimately secured the victory by scoring the decisive goal before holding firm to see out the win.

After the game, McKennie reflected on the team’s performance and the challenges they faced. Speaking to the Juventus website, he said:

“I scored a nice goal, although I’ve scored better ones before. A good goal, but for me, it’s not important to score or make assists—what matters is that the team wins, and that we win the next game. Juventus is a great club, and as a great team, we must sacrifice everything. Against a team that plays well, you have to run hard and leave everything on the pitch. Today we did that, pressing high and winning a lot of second balls.”

McKennie acknowledged the difficulty of the match but also recognised the importance of securing the win, stressing the need for the team to perform even better in the second leg. He added:

“It was a tough game for us, but we got the job done. We have to do much better when we visit them in the Netherlands.”

Juventus now shift their focus to the return leg, knowing that they cannot afford to be complacent. With PSV determined to turn the tie around, the Bianconeri will need another strong performance to ensure their progression in the competition.