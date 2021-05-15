Today’s headlines: Conte to decide Juve’s fate

Most Juventus fans won’t enjoy reading the front pages of Italy’s major newspapers, as the big three all agreed on one thought: the Bianconeri’s fate lies in the hands of their friend-turned-foe, Antonio Conte.

The former captain and manager of the Old Lady has successfully led Inter towards their first Scudetto title in eleven years, finally ending Juve’s nine years of dominance – which had started under his watch in 2012.

Nevertheless, the role of the Lecce native in the black and white saga is not done yet, as another win against his former club would surely end all hope left in securing a Champions League spot for next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia wrote the headline “Juve in Conte’s hands”, explaining how the former Chelsea boss can decide his old club’s fate.

The pink newspaper also quoted Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo saying: ‘I made mistakes. It hurts to see them with the Scudetto’.

For their part, il Corriere dello Sport wrote a similar headline, “Conte decides”, saying that the Bianconeri will run into their worst possible obstacle at the moment, in reference to the newly crowned Italian champions.

Finally, Tuttosport went with “Juve in Conte’s hands” for a headline, saying that Pirlo’s men will play for their pride against Inter, as well as trying to maintain their Top four hopes.