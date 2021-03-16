Today’s headlines: Juve are the Anti-Inter

After several grueling months, the Juventus players will be enjoying a calm midweek for a change.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s latest news are never truly absent from the major headlines in Italy.

Whilst Atalanta’s crucial second leg encounter against Real Madrid in the Champions League is the talk of the town around the peninsula, Ronlado’s face can still be seen on the first pages of the news outlets.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (as translated by Football Italia), Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane opens the door for The Portuguese’s return to the club by saying: “He could return”.

The same news appears on the front page of Corriere dello Sport, while also adding that there’s a social turmoil concerning the missing red at Cagliari.

This is actually a reference for Ronaldo’s tough challenge on the Isolani’s goalkeeper Alessio Cragno. Although the 36-year-old earned a yellow card for the foul, some claim that it should have been a straight red.

The Roman-based newspaper also adds that the battle for the Scudetto has become a two-horse race after Milan’s latest negative results.

The news outlet believes that Juventus are the only team who could be able to challenge Antonio Conte’s men, calling them the “Anti-Inter”.

Finally, Tuttosport claims that the “Ronaldometer” expects the star to remain in Turin next season, with the odds being 75%.

On the other hand, the remaining 25% is split between Real Madrid, PSG, a return to Manchester United, or even Sporting Lisbon.