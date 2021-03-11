Today’s headlines: Juve reformation

More than 24 hours have passed since Juve’s early Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto.

Nonetheless, the Old Lady’s disappointing European campaign is still dominating the headlines on Thursday morning.

From the reactions of every old manager who wants to give his own piece of mind on the situation, to the news reports putting major doubts on the futures of several Bianconeri stars.

So let’s have a look on what the major newspapers in Italy have mentioned on their headlines, as translated by FootbaIl Italia.

Corriere dello Sport stated that Ronaldo is now a burden for Juventus, after three successive failures in the Champions League since his arrival.

The newspaper adds that the Portuguese’s cost is unsustainable in the current economical situation, which is why Federico Chiesa could instead be pushed for a bigger role, whilst CR7’s future is far from certain.

The Roma-based newspaper adds that club president Andrea Agnelli still has faith in Andrea Pirlo, but Juve’s senators – Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chilellini and Gianluigi Buffon – are “frosty” towards their former teammate.

For its part, La Gazzetta dello Sport headlined “CR7, from King to confusion”, whilst also stating that Ronaldo didn’t add the expected step in quality since his arrival.

Therefore, the former Real Madrid star’s future at the club is uncertain, and the same goes for the likes of Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey.

Finally, Tuttosport believes that the club is heading for a reformation in the summer, with Chiesa and de Ligt becoming the pillars for the future.