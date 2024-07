The French defender saw a move to Manchester United collapse at the start of this summer’s transfer window and has remained keen on moving to a big club.

Nice accepted an offer from West Ham for his signature, but the ex-Barcelona defender has no interest in joining them.

He has been waiting for Juventus for some time, and the Bianconeri now have the resources to negotiate a deal for him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Old Lady will prepare an offer for him in the coming weeks, and his agent is already in Turin to discuss the move.

Given that both parties have been eager for this transfer to happen, the report claims Juve expects the discussions to progress quickly and for an agreement to be reached sooner rather than later.

Juve hopes Todibo will complete the transfer in the coming days and join the rest of their squad for pre-season preparations for the new term.