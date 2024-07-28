Juventus could decide to send Tiago Djalo out on loan after completing the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianconeri are currently ironing out the last details in their agreement with Nice which would pave the way for the arrival of the Frenchman.

This will reportedly be an expensive loan move with an obligation to buy. The total cost of the operation will be close to 40 million euros.

Considering the hefty investment, Todibo will be expected to feature as a starter alongside Gleison Bremer at the back. Therefore, his arrival will shake the entire hierarchy at the back.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, this could lead to the departure of Djalo on a temporary basis.

The source insists that the Portuguese’s poor display in the 0-3 friendly defeat against Nuremberg will have no repercussions.

However, the management could simply decide to loan out the Portuguese so he can earn consistent playing time for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in March 2023.

The Bianconeri signed the 24-year-old last January on a bargain deal thanks to his expiring contract with Lille.

But since he was still recovering from his devastating injury, he had to wait until the final match of last season to make his Juventus debut.

Pedulla believes Djalo would also be behind Federico Gatti in the pecking order, and Thiago Motta could even prefer the likes of Danilo and Juan Cabal who are primarily fullbacks but can play at centre-back.