Tommasi says Juventus needs to be reconstructed

Former Roma man and mayor of Verona Damiano Tommasi insists the current Juve is not good enough and needs to be reconstructed.

The Bianconeri are having a bad season, having failed to win winnable games so far.

Max Allegri returned to the club last season and fans hoped his experience leading them to trophies in his first spell as manager would take them back to the top of European football on his return.

However, that hasn’t been the case. Juve has been very poor in this campaign despite bolstering their squad in the summer.

That seems like patching the problems around the Allianz Stadium and Tommasi thinks that a total revamp of the squad is needed. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“After so many years in which it has managed to win, it is difficult to say where or who was the cause of the crisis in which it finds itself.

“Certainly Allegri did not expect all these difficulties when he returned, but it is clear that today Juve must work on a substantial reconstruction , also because out of gratitude players have been left on the field who have allowed them to win a lot, but who are not more in the conditions to be owners in a club of that level.”

Juve FC Says

Rebuilding a squad takes time, but when it is done properly, the benefits are immense.

Juve has been working on their playing squad in the last few seasons and we need to stay consistent and patient to build a solid team.