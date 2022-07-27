Tommaso Barbieri admits it is a dream to finally play for Juventus

Tommaso Barbieri was delighted to have played for Juventus in their match against Barcelona.

The 19-year-old is primarily with the club’s under23, but he was selected to join the senior squad for their trip to the USA this summer.

Max Allegri took some of the club’s talented youngsters with his senior team as he seeks to blood more of them.

Tommaso plays as a right-back and dreams of owning that position at the Allianz Stadium one day.

However, his first step is to develop his game and catch the eye of the Juve coaches.

He could do that in this preseason, but for now, he is very happy about his minutes for the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “A good game, we were playing against an excellent team and we are happy. To be here is to live a dream, I think of the action in Las Vegas for Compagnon’s goal, I think of being on the pitch tonight with Barça … everyone at home is very happy, I have received so many messages, it is beautiful. What have I improved in? On maintaining concentration, for the whole 90 minutes.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Allegri give chances to young Juventus players, especially because he has been accused of not trusting in young players.

Tommaso and other youth team players on this tour will earn a lot of experience and it will motivate them to work hard to get promoted to the group.