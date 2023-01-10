Tommaso Barbieri is attracting the attention of a Serie B club

Serie B club, SudTirol, has identified Juventus youngster Tommaso Barbieri as one player they need for the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old plays for the Juventus Next Gen team but got chances to train with the senior side recently and the right-back could be promoted to the first team soon.

Juve considers him one talent to keep an eye on and could make him a member of their senior side from next season.

However, the youngster lacks experience and should be allowed to leave on loan in this second half of the term and now has a suitor.

Sensing that Juve could agree to make the Next Gen regular available, a report on Calciomercato reveals SudTirol has now made their interest known to the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Barbieri is close to becoming a permanent member of the first team and a temporary spell away from the club could speed that up.

The youngster is one of Juve’s brightest talents now and the Bianconeri must give him a chance to develop into the best version of himself.

But the black and whites need depth this season and might need his services at right-back before the term finishes, so the club must take its time before sending him out on loan.