A former teammate of Kalvin Phillips, Tommaso Bianchi, believes that the English midfielder would be a good fit for Juventus.

Phillips has been linked with a potential move to Juventus in January, as he needs more playing time, and the Bianconeri are in search of a new midfielder.

Currently, Phillips is struggling to secure regular playing time with Manchester City, where he has only featured in a few games for the Premier League champions.

Manchester City aims to change this situation, and Phillips also desires to play more to be eligible for the England national team at Euro 2024.

Bianchi and Phillips were teammates at Leeds United between 2014 and 2016 when Phillips was just breaking into the first team. Bianchi insists that Phillips would be a good addition to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Yes, it would be a top shot. Considering the defections he is facing, between Pogba and Fagioli, I think Kalvin is exactly the right player for this midfield. He is good at both interdicting and building, without underestimating his ballistic shooting skills and insertion”.

Juve FC Says

Phillips is not getting enough game time at City because other midfielders are preferred to him.

That will unlikely be the case at Juve if he stays fit and signing him for the remaining six months of this term could be an experiment that works.