Tommaso Mancini explains why he chose Juventus over Milan

April 30, 2023 - 8:30 am

Last season, Tommaso Mancini emerged on the scene as one of the best revelations in the Serie B campaign.

The young striker rose through the ranks at Vicenza and became a regular feature with the first team despite his tender age.

While several suitors came forward last summer, it was Juventus who eventually won the race for his signature.

The 18-year-old primarily features for the club’s U19 side, but he also made a few appearances with the Next Gen squad.

In a recent interview, Mancini revealed why he chose Juventus over Milan last summer. The teenager explains that he made the decision upon reflection, while the club’s structure played an important part.

“I had little time to decide because until mid-July I was busy with the national team, Then I had those 5 days of vacation where I got to relax,” he told JuventusNews24.

“Afterwards, I decided I wanted to go to Juve. I told my dad and my family that I have chosen Juventus.

“I was lucky enough to visit many teams, so I believe at Juventus I’ll have the best opportunity to develop thanks to the right structure, including the Next Gen.”

This season, the young bomber has thus far contributed with 12 goals and four assists in the Primavera 1 division. He also scored a single goal in seven UEFA Youth League outings for Paolo Montero’s U19 squad.

