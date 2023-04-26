Tommaso Mancini gives his opinion on Juventus teammate

Tommaso Mancini and Filippo Ranocchia were teammates at Vicenza before the former moved to Juventus.

The latter is now on loan at Monza from Juve, while Mancini plays for their Next Gen side as one of the finest young talents in Italy.

Mancini hopes to break into the first team at the Allianz Stadium but knows Ranocchia is ahead of him in terms of development.

He is proud of the midfielder and spoke about how determined, strong and helpful the Monza loanee has always been.

He says via Calciomercato:

“He is an extremely strong player. We bonded a lot, I didn’t have my driver’s license yet, so he would take me to training. He’s a great guy, a hard worker. I’m sure he will do very well, he can grow a lot in these years. He will improve a lot, even more than he already is.”

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia is one of the budding players on our books now and we expect him to break into the first team soon.

It might not happen next season, but if he keeps developing well, his time will surely come at the Allianz Stadium.

For now, he must work hard to become a regular at Monza and return in the summer with as much Serie A experience as possible.