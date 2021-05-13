“Tomorrow I will go to see him and talk to him” Ronaldo’s mum wants him back in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum says she will try to persuade him to leave Juventus and make a return to Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

The attacker started his career with the Portuguese side before moving to Manchester United.

He has since played for Real Madrid and his current team, Juventus.

He has remained a reliable goal-scorer for the former Italian champions, but his future is now in doubt.

Juve faces a season without Champions League football and it is unthinkable that he would stay with them and play in the Europa League.

He has a year left on his current deal and the Bianconeri would like to keep arguably their best player at the moment as they rebuild next season.

However, his mum would love him to return and play for Sporting, who have just won the Portuguese league title.

While celebrating their league win, his mum spoke to the media and said she would have a word with him today and try to convince him to return to the team that gave him his first taste of first-team football.

She told TVI24 via Calciomercato: “Tomorrow I will go to see him and talk to him. Next season he will play at Alvalade (the Sporting stadium ed.). I will convince him to come back”