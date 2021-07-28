Tomorrow tipped for a conclusion to Manuel Locatelli negotiations

Juventus have been strongly tipped to complete the signing of Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer, despite attempts from Arsenal to hijack the deal.

The Gunners were claimed to have come in with at least two bids to land the Euro 2020 star, who excited the masses with two wonderful goals during the group stages, although that wasn’t enough to convince Roberto Mancini to keep him in the starting line-up following the return of Marco Verratti from injury.

Nobody can complain about any decisions the former Man City coach made after his side triumphed by lifting the trophy, whilst keeping a record-setting unbeaten run alive also.

Locatelli has always seemingly had his sights set on a move to Turin, whilst the two parties had no interest in disrupting the Azzurri’s focus on the challenge at hand, and while the Premier League side had made their intentional to strike a deal clear, Juventus always seemed calm and confident.

Corriere Dello Sport now claims that tomorrow looks likely to be the day that this saga comes to an end, with the two clubs to sit down and thrash out the final details of what looks to be a two-year loan deal.

Is there any doubt that Locatelli will be a hit in our famous black & white?

Patrick