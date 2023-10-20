Sandro Tonali has denied allegations that he introduced Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli to illegal betting apps as he seeks to secure a plea bargain.

The midfielder is currently facing a football ban, similar to the one Fagioli received, with the young Bianconeri player being banned for the next seven months.

Tonali now plays in the Premier League for Newcastle United, but he committed the betting offences while he was in Serie A.

The midfielder’s situation appears to be more serious than Fagioli’s, as he reportedly placed bets on AC Milan games while he was their player.

The duration of his potential ban remains uncertain, but a report on Football Italia reveals that he has refuted Fagioli’s claims of introducing him to illegal betting apps.

The report states that when Tonali spoke to prosecutors, he asserted that he did not introduce anyone to illegal betting.

Juve FC Says

The good news for Juventus is that Fagioli has secured a plea bargain and is already serving his ban from the game.

Tonali will likely face a lengthier ban, but that is none of our business for now as we have our man in the team and we have vowed to support him as much as we can.