Sandro Tonali is now reportedly expected to leave Newcastle United at the end of the season, and the midfielder’s situation is continuing to attract attention from Juventus.

The Italian has been monitored by the Bianconeri for several months as the club searches for midfield reinforcements capable of improving the quality and balance of the squad ahead of next season.

Juventus Interested in Tonali

Reports in recent months have suggested that Tonali would welcome a return to Serie A in the future, which initially appeared to provide encouragement for Juventus as they considered a possible move for the midfielder.

Juventus are expected to be interested in any opportunity to sign a player of Tonali’s quality and experience, particularly given his understanding of Italian football and his reputation as one of the country’s leading midfielders.

However, developments surrounding his future may not favour the Bianconeri as much as initially hoped. Competition for his signature is expected to be intense, particularly from clubs within the Premier League.

According to Tuttojuve, Tonali is now more likely to remain in England even if he leaves Newcastle United during the upcoming transfer window.

Premier League Clubs Lead Race

The report claims that Arsenal and Manchester United are currently leading the race for the midfielder and are both prepared to continue pushing strongly to secure his signature.

Tonali is expected to join the club capable of offering Newcastle United the most attractive transfer package while also presenting him with a highly competitive personal contract.

That situation could create major difficulties for Juventus, especially if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Missing out on Europe’s top competition would significantly reduce their financial flexibility and overall appeal when competing against Premier League clubs.

For now, Juventus remain focused on finishing the current campaign strongly before turning full attention towards the transfer market and potential squad improvements.

However, if they are limited to Europa League football next season, attracting elite players such as Tonali could become increasingly challenging as competition for top talents continues to grow across Europe.