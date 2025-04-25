Juventus is exploring the possibility of bringing Sandro Tonali back to Italy, as they continue their long-standing tradition of targeting top Italian talent. The midfielder, currently plying his trade at Newcastle United, has impressed in the Premier League and remains highly rated by clubs back home.

Tonali made the bold switch from AC Milan to Newcastle and, despite adapting well to life in England, he has remained on the radar of Serie A’s biggest sides. Juventus, in particular, believes he could be a vital addition to their midfield rebuild and are weighing up a move that could involve offering a player in exchange to offset his hefty price tag.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, was present at Juventus’ recent postponed fixture against Parma, a development that has further fueled speculation of behind-the-scenes talks. With Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli also in attendance, it’s believed the opportunity may have been used to advance discussions over a potential summer transfer.

Getty Images

Tonali’s current market value and Newcastle’s reluctance to lose one of their prized assets make any deal complicated. The English club has no financial need to sell and would only consider a move if the bid is too good to refuse.

Still, Juventus remains hopeful that their interest and Riso’s appearance at the Allianz Stadium signal the beginning of serious negotiations. Tonali, who offers a mix of tactical intelligence, physicality, and composure on the ball, fits the profile of the kind of player Juve needs to re-establish dominance in Italian football.

Whether Juve can meet Newcastle’s valuation remains to be seen, but if there’s a way to structure the deal creatively, the Bianconeri may yet have a chance to pull off one of the summer’s most surprising signings.