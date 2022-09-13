Toni explains how Juventus can maximize on Vlahovic-Milik partnership

Since the start of the season, Max Allegri has been tinkering with his lineups, deploying a different formation with every match.

With some many injuries plaguing the first squad, and new players yet to fully settle, one can hardly fault the manager for struggling to find the right combination.

Yet, it appears that the unlikely partnership between Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik could be the best option, at least in the current circumstances.

Since the two strikers possess similar traits, most of us expected a rotation between them. However, there could be a way to pounce on the presence of two clinical centre forwards.

For his part, Luca Toni knows a thing or two about strikers. The former Juventus, Fiorentina and Bayern Munich man believes that Vlahovic and Milik can indeed work side by side.

But as the 2006 World Cup winner explains, Allegri must provide them with the right entourage to maximize on their potential.

“I like the idea [of the partnership between Milik and Vlahovic], but you must make the most of the wings,” explained the retired striker in an appearance at DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“They can play with Kostic and Cuadrado on the outside, who can provide them with lots of crosses. Both are struggling to sacrifice themselves by tracking back to the middle of the park.

“But it would be Difficult to play them both with Di Maria, as one of the two would have to sacrifice himself for the team.”