Tonight is decision day for Juventus v Napoli verdict

Football Italia says today is the day that Napoli will learn the verdict of their appeal for the 3-0 loss and one point deduction that was placed on them when they missed their match with Juventus.

The Partenopei have appealed to CONI, which is their third appeal since the punishment was placed on them.

Napoli ignored the protocols agreed upon by the Italian teams at the start of this season when they failed to travel for their match against the Bianconeri in October.

The appeal hearing will be held this afternoon at 14:00 Italian time with Napoli hopeful that their one point will be reinstated and they will also be able to play the game against the Bianconeri.

Juventus can be confident that the previous verdict will be upheld because there have been similar cases that Napoli encountered and they have honoured the game.

The report adds that if Napoli doesn’t succeed this time, they can still seek more legal intervention, saying: “The outcome is expected in the evening, but even if Napoli still gets an unfavourable sentence, they have the possibility to bring the case higher up.

“The next steps would be the Regional Administrative Tribunal, the Council State and then the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”