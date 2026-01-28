Juventus have reportedly reignited its interest in Randal Kolo Muani after failing to secure his signature during the summer transfer window. The French forward remains a player admired in Turin, and circumstances have now reopened the possibility of a renewed approach.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at the Allianz Stadium, where he played an important role for the Bianconeri. His performances left a positive impression, prompting Juventus to explore the option of bringing him back on loan for the current campaign. However, negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain failed to produce an agreement, leading Juventus to abandon the talks.

That decision reportedly strained relations between the two clubs. Paris Saint-Germain were understood to be unhappy with Juventus for walking away from discussions while there was still scope for a deal to be reached. As a result, Kolo Muani was instead sent out on loan to Tottenham, forcing the striker to continue his season elsewhere.

Juventus interest renewed

Despite the complications, Juventus’ interest has not disappeared. Kolo Muani is believed to be keen on a return to Turin, a factor that has encouraged the Italian club to revisit the situation. His willingness to rejoin Juventus has given fresh momentum to their pursuit, even though the circumstances are now more complex than before.

Paris Saint-Germain may be open to repairing its relationship with Juventus, but any move would also require Tottenham’s cooperation. The Premier League club currently hold the player on loan, meaning their stance will be decisive in determining whether negotiations can progress.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tottenham stance decisive

As cited by Tuttojuve, Tottenham’s decision is closely linked to their Champions League campaign. The report states that Spurs are likely to keep Kolo Muani if they manage to secure automatic progress in the competition, valuing his contribution during a crucial phase of the season.

Time is, therefore, a significant factor. Juventus are waiting to see how Tottenham’s European situation develops, with clarity expected soon. The report suggests that Juventus will probably know by tonight whether there is a realistic chance of completing a deal for Kolo Muani.

Until then, the situation remains finely balanced. Juventus’ renewed interest is clear, but the final outcome will depend on external factors beyond their direct control.