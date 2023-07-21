Nicolo Fagioli is set to miss Juventus’ tour of America after he suffered a bout of Tonsillitis.

The midfielder missed the last weeks of the previous season due to injury and has been back in pre-season with the likes of Paul Pogba.

He was hopeful he would be a part of the travelling party as the club goes to America, where they will play some high-profile friendly games.

However, the Bianconeri have put out a statement on Twitter which reads:

“Nicoló Fagioli will not depart today with the team for the Juventus Summer Tour due to tonsillitis.”

Juve FC Says

This is sad for Fagioli as he would miss essential training matches and other activities with the rest of the group.

He has worked hard to become one of the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium, but he might struggle to break into the team when the players return.

Juve has been preparing well for the new season and the games in the United States will show if they are getting used to their manager’s tactics ahead of what should be a crucial season for the club.

Fagioli should also prepare as an individual back in Turin and if he is in the right condition, he would still get game time during the next campaign.