Juventus have entered yet another period of instability after sacking their second manager of 2025, marking what will soon be their fourth managerial appointment in just two years. The once-consistent giants of Italian football are now caught in a cycle of change and uncertainty that has shocked even their most loyal supporters.

A Club Losing Its Stability

During Andrea Agnelli’s presidency, Juventus enjoyed a sense of continuity both on and off the pitch. Managers were supported, the team was regularly strengthened with top talent, and the club maintained a clear identity. Those days now feel distant as the Bianconeri find themselves searching for yet another new coach in the hope of reviving a fading campaign.

This level of instability is highly unusual for a club that once set the standard for professionalism and long-term planning in Serie A. Juventus supporters have grown frustrated with constant upheaval and inconsistent performances. The team’s struggles in recent months have highlighted a lack of direction, with players and staff seemingly caught between competing philosophies each time a new manager takes over.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Damascelli Points the Finger at Elkann

Journalist Tony Damascelli believes that the current situation stems from decisions made at the very top of the club. Since Agnelli stepped down, John Elkann has taken a more hands-on approach in running Juventus, overseeing both executive appointments and key managerial choices. According to Damascelli, this shift has disrupted the balance that once defined the club’s operations.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Damascelli said: “The first actor in this disastrous involution is John Elkann, who already in 2006 had presented his own idea of football by entrusting Juventus after the scandal to a Frenchman, Jean-Claude Blanc. For the first time in history, the club found itself with a manager who held all three positions — president, CEO and sporting director — and the almanac reports the triumphs of the aforementioned.”

As Juventus prepare to appoint yet another head coach, its greatest challenge may not be on the pitch but in restoring the stability and unity that once made it the dominant force in Italian football.