There have been growing calls for Juventus to replace Thiago Motta, just six months into his tenure as manager. The former midfielder joined the club as one of the most promising coaches in Europe, with Juventus confident they had secured the right man to lead them forward.

However, coaching Juventus is an entirely different challenge from managing a team like Bologna, and this season has been marked by mediocrity for the Bianconeri. At top clubs like Juventus, results are paramount, and managers often face the ultimate consequence when expectations are not met.

As one of the most prestigious clubs in world football, Juventus requires a manager and players who consistently deliver results on the pitch. Unfortunately, Motta has yet to prove that he is up to the task, and speculation about his future has intensified. However, journalist Tony Damascelli believes Juventus may have limited options if they decide to part ways with him.

Damascelli suggests that Juve had identified Sergio Conceição as a potential replacement for Motta, but the Portuguese coach has now been appointed by AC Milan, leaving Juventus without a clear alternative. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “Motta sacked? The sacking could have happened if Conceição had not signed for Milan. Conceição was the alternative to the current coach already this summer, then they preferred to focus on Motta.”

Given this situation, Juventus might have no choice but to continue with Motta until the end of the season. Sacking him at this point could bring more instability, and a new manager would likely face the same challenges as Motta has, given the current state of the squad and performances.

The pressure remains on Motta to turn things around and demonstrate that he is capable of managing a club of Juventus’ stature. The coming months will be critical for him, as Juventus must begin to show improvement if they are to salvage their season and justify the decision to bring him in. For now, patience may be the best course of action, though it will undoubtedly be in short supply among the fans.