Tony Damascelli says Allegri might misuse Milinkovic if he moves to Juventus

Journalist Tony Damascelli has voiced his concerns regarding the potential impact of Max Allegri on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as Juventus pursues a move for the Serbian midfielder.

With Lazio now open to selling Milinkovic-Savic, Juventus has emerged as the frontrunner to secure his services.

Juventus sees him as a transformative presence capable of enhancing the team’s productivity, and they are actively working towards bringing him into their squad.

Allegri himself is enthusiastic about collaborating with the Serbian midfielder and is eager to see Juventus finalise the deal for his signature at the earliest opportunity.

Nonetheless, there exist reservations about Allegri’s coaching approach, with certain individuals perceiving him as a figure who might potentially impede a player’s career progression. Damascelli, in particular, shares these concerns and opines on how Milinkovic-Savic will fare under Allegri’s guidance.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The possible arrival of Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus, which would be a wonderful thing for the history of this club, worries me because in Allegri’s hands would risk ending up at right-back“.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest players in the league and should instantly make us better, but Damascelli has a point when one considers the struggles of the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa since they started working with Allegri.