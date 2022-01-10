Tony Damascelli says Juventus lack ideas of how to play

Renowned Italian journalist, Tony Damascelli, has slammed Juventus for their poor performances and claims the Bianconeri lack an idea of how to play.

His comments came after Max Allegri’s men beat AS Roma 4-3 in a thrilling contest yesterday.

The Bianconeri could easily have lost that match, as they were 3-1 down at the start of the second half.

They rallied and turned the game on its head before defending their narrow lead with ten men.

On paper, that was a commendable performance and should be praised, but Juve showed their vulnerability in that fixture.

Damascelli says the Bianconeri is still just close to a top-four place, but they do not convince him.

He says via Tuttojuve: Juventus remains clinging to fourth place, but the team is what it is, You saw it yesterday too. Two of the four goals were scored by De Sciglio and Kulusevski.

“But I’m not surprised, this is Juve, they have no idea of ​​the game. Then, when you lose players like Chiesa, you also lose on a character level. There are episodes every now and then, some play.”

Juve FC Says

It is hard to argue with the critics of Juve now because they have been very poor in the last seven months.

Fans had hoped they would start this new year in fine form, but their two fixtures so far have been anything but great.

The Bianconeri are still very much outside the top four and need to up their performance in the next league matches to close the gap.

For now, they need to prepare for their Super Cup game against Inter Milan this week.