Conceicao had an ideal start to life on the Milan bench when he led his side to a 2-1 victory over Juve in the Super Cup semi-final, a match where the Bianconeri initially took the lead. However, as has often been the case this season, Juventus lost control of the game, allowing Milan to come back and win. This defeat has led to heightened expectations for the Bianconeri to learn from their mistakes and improve their performance in this upcoming match.

Despite Juventus’ inconsistent form, Thiago Motta retains the club’s unwavering support. However, Tony Damascelli believes the game against Milan will be crucial in determining whether Motta is truly the right manager to lead the team. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Damascelli said:

“Juve-Milan will tell us if Motta has real talent. Juventus and Milan will be playing for credibility, respect and the standings tomorrow. The monotonous Motta has two more men at his disposal, if he has real talent he should use Kolo Muani and Vlahovic (or Nico Gonzalez) with Yldiz on the right, I fear that the result of Riyadh will be repeated and what the Milan fans expect but it would be appropriate to control the theatricality on the sidelines and not give in, after the match, to Mourignesque.”

The pressure is on Motta to prove his worth, and Juventus will need a strong performance against Milan to regain their form and restore belief in his leadership. Time is running out for the manager to show that he is capable of leading the team to success, and this next Milan game could be pivotal for his future at the club.