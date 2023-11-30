Juventus legend Michel Platini has been linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium in recent weeks. The nature of the role that Platini could assume remains uncertain, as it is not clear what position in the current team structure he could effectively fill.

Despite his playing history with Juventus and his involvement in various roles post-retirement, there is speculation regarding the specific responsibilities he might take on at the club. Given his experience, it is suggested that Platini may be more suited for a role in the boardroom rather than a specific position within the team structure.

Journalist Tony Damascelli has weighed in on the rumours, indicating that, in his view, there is only one role at Juventus that Platini could effectively fill.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If Platini were to ever return to Juventus, he would only do so to be effective, executive president, and not the flag. Imagine Juventus in the Champions Cup, with Platini meeting Ceferin…”

Juve FC Says

Platini is a legendary figure in European football and has a lot of experience, but we have found some stability in recent months because of the fine work being done by the current board.

They need our support to keep working well and there is no space for Platini.