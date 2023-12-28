Juventus is set to face AS Roma in their upcoming fixture, presenting another challenging match for Max Allegri’s team. Although Juventus currently holds a better position than Roma in the league standings as they pursue a title, they are aware of the threat posed by Jose Mourinho’s squad.

Roma, having reached the final of the Europa League last season and continuing to compete for a top-four spot in the current campaign, represents a formidable opponent. Juventus understands the importance of securing a victory in this match, as they are currently four points behind Inter Milan in the race for the league title.

With the title race intensifying, dropping points in crucial fixtures could make it challenging for Juventus to close the gap on the leaders. Pundit Tony Damascelli has warned Juventus about the potential challenges and what to expect from Roma in this pivotal encounter.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Mourinho’s team has the ability to give Juventus a lot of trouble and they also come from the precious success against Napoli which allowed the group to fill up with enthusiasm and self-esteem.”

Juve FC Says

We know that AS Roma is one of the toughest opponents we have to face in the league and we have to take them seriously.