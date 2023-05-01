“Too many episodes against us” – Cuadrado on controversial Bologna penalty

Last night, Juventus ended their three-match losing streak in Serie A, but they had to settle for an away draw in Bologna. The Rossoblu opened the scoring through Riccardo Orsolini who won and converted a spot-kick.

Initially, the match official didn’t spot Danilo’s challenge on the Bologna winger, but the VAR intervened.

But instead of reviewing the incident, the referee directly pointed towards the spot, as the touchline monitor wasn’t working due to a technical problem.

Moreover, Juventus players felt that Orsolini had pushed Alex Sandro in the buildup, so the referee had to review the two episodes before making up his mind.

Therefore, Juan Cuadrado voiced his displeasure following the match. The Colombian said that there have been too many debatable episodes going against Juventus this season.

“There’s certainly a bit of regret about the game, it was important for us to win. We created many chances but we weren’t lethal in the box,” said the 34-year-old in his post-match interview with DAZN via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There’s a bit of anger because at these levels it’s unacceptable to have a monitor that doesn’t work.

“Before the penalty was a very clear foul [from Orsolini on Sandro]. If you don’t go and check it, it ruins all the work we do on the pitch. We fight to win, but it’s difficult in these situations.

It’s no coincidence, there have been too many episodes against us. Let’s try to move forward. Everyone makes mistakes, this is football. We’ll fight to the end.”

The Bianconeri came away with a point thanks to Arek Milik’s second-half equalizer.