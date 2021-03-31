‘Too much’ – Del Piero claims Cristiano Ronaldo over-reacted

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo‘s outburst at the weekend, claiming he should never have slammed his armband down.

CR7 was frustrated after his goal wasn’t allowed despite the ball appearing to clear the line, with no goal-line technology in place.

His goal would have put his side 3-2 up late into the game, but instead his side were left with only one point from their World Cup qualifier.

The Portuguese was then seen to pull off his captain’s armband and slam it to the floor in pure frustration, and the action has been strongly talked about since.

Del Piero is of the believe that he shouldn’t have taken such drastic action, and that a player of his stature should know this more than most.

“I think it was an exaggerated reaction,” Del Piero told ESPN (via TuttoJuve) on Ronaldo. “It’s okay to be angry, it’s okay to discuss and also to protest but throwing away the armband and continuing to behave in that way is too much for someone who represents the team not only as a captain but also as the most iconic figure.”

Was Ronaldo wrong to throw his armband to the floor? Should he have been punished for the lack of respect shown to the honour of captaining your country?

Patrick