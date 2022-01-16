“Too often we score and then start to defend more” Dybala wants more from Juventus

Paulo Dybala is demanding more from his Juventus teammates as they struggle to win matches in a convincing manner.

The Bianconeri have just secured a 2-0 win against Udinese in a match they should have won by more.

Juve has done well defensively, but that is also a problem because they seem to spend more time stopping opponents from scoring instead of attacking.

Dybala isn’t happy with that and says they need to keep looking for more when they take a lead instead of just defending the slender margins.

After the game against Udinese, he said via Football Italia: “I think we played well, we must try to be more consistent after scoring goals, as too often we score and then start to defend more, become afraid of attacking, and we can’t keep doing that.

“We are Juventus, of course we are in the running for the Champions League spots and must try to win. We don’t play good football, that is not our strength, so we need to focus on hunger and trying to run harder than anyone else.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala clearly understands what fans have been asking for and he has the mindset we want in our team.

The attacker hasn’t been fit for all the matches this season, but he knows the team can do better.

Max Allegri must get his players to think this way because we are a big club and we have to act like one on the pitch.