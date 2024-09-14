Sky Sports’ Giovanni Guardalà has reacted to Juventus’ goalless draw against Empoli this evening and says Thiago Motta took a lot of risks.

The Bianconeri manager made several changes to his last starting XI as he now has Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez available to him.

The gaffer started both new signings alongside Douglas Luiz, who has been coming off the bench.

He also pushed Kenan Yildiz to the left on his attack, removing the youngster from the midfield he has been playing in since this season began.

The Bianconeri did not win the game and had to settle for a share of the spoils, but it could have been worse because Empoli had some excellent chances.

Speaking about the fixture, Guardalà said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Another 0-0 for Juventus as happened against Roma. So let’s say that the part for which Thiago Motta can be consoled is not having conceded a goal yet. However, unlike the other three games in which he didn’t concede anything to his opponents, with Empoli he took risks and took a big risk.”

Juve FC Says

It was a tough game, and Empoli showed why they made a fine start to the season, but we need to start winning games like that.

We will face tougher opponents and if we cannot defeat the likes of Empoli, it will be hard for us to beat the big boys.