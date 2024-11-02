While Thiago Motta has been rotating his starting lineup, some Juventus players earned more playing time than their teammates, as is always the case.

IlBianconero revealed the ten Bianconeri players who received the most minutes since the start of the season.

Dusan Vlahovic is on top of the list after collecting 1083 minutes. Amidst Arek Milik’s continued absence, the lack of alternatives forced Motta to rely on the Serbian as a starter in each of the club’s 13 fixtures across all competitions.

Andrea Cambiaso lands in second place with 1036 minutes. The Italy international is originally a left-back, but his versatility saw him play in a variety of roles, including right-back, right-wing and even in midfield at times.

Kenan Yildiz completes the podium, albeit he trails the top two by a considerable margin. The Turkish teenager has featured for 883 minutes this season, cementing himself as a regular starter despite being dropped to the bench in the last two outings against Inter and Parma.

Michele Di Gregorio is right behind with 869 minutes. The former Monza goalkeeper immediately established himself as the club’s Number One, but Mattia Perin has been earning opportunities as well, proving to be a more than reliable alternative.

Pierre Kalulu finishes in the Top Five with 807 minutes despite joining Motta’s camp at a late stage in the summer. The Milan loanee has been endearing himself to the Bianconeri supporters with convincing displays at the back.

Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti and Nicolo Fagioli also appear in the Top 10, and the same goes for Gleison Bremer who will inevitably drop from the list due to his season-ending ACL injury.

So here is the full list as published by the source:

Dusan Vlahovic: 1083 minutes

Andrea Cambiaso: 1036 minutes

Kenan Yildiz: 882 minutes

Michael Di Gregorio: 869 minutes

Pierre Kalulu: 807 minutes

Manuel Locatelli: 780 minutes

Federico Gatti: 761 minutes

Nicolo Fagioli: 642 minutes

Gleison Bremer: 637 minutes

Nicolo Savona: 618 minutes