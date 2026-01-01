After 12 long and agonising months, Juventus fans certainly won’t look back fondly on 2025, a year that witnessed some embarassing results for the Old Lady, two sackings on the back of two horrendous runs, and more chaos at the top managerial level.

Nevertheless, this forgettable year still left us with happy memories, albeit too few and far between. Therefore, it’s time to look back at the five top moments for Juventus in 2025.

5. Conceicao brings down Inter (February 16)

While this wasn’t the most enchanting Derby d’Italia victory of 2025, it’s still worth a mention, especially amidst the lack of competition.

The Bianconeri managed to survive Inter’s charge before snatching a winner in the 74th minute through Francisco Conceicao following some neat footwork from Randal Kolo Muani.

Sadly for Thiago Motta, things began to turn sour for him shortly afterwards, but a victory over his old employers remains one to cherish.

4. Jonathan David breaks his drought in Norway (November 25)

After failing to win a match in their first four Champions League group-stage contests of 2025/26, Juventus could ill afford another slip-up. However, they had to earn a result against the stubborn Bodo/Glimt while playing an unaccustomed synthetic pitch in freezing conditions.

The first half was arguably the worst of Luciano Spalletti’s era thus far, but the Italians rallied back after the break, turning the result upside down. The Norwegians then scored a late equaliser, but Jonathan David ended his goal drought by poaching an injury-time winner to secure a vital victory.

3. Vlahovic & Kelly to the rescue against Dortmund (September 16)

Unlike the other entries, Juventus only earned a draw at the end of the day, but considering the circumstances, it certainly felt like a win.

After a goalless first half at the Allianz Stadium, the second period was absolute mayhem. A series of defensive blunders allowed Borussia Dortmund to enter into injury with a 4-2 lead. However, Dusan Vlahovic dragged the Bianconeri back to the contest, first scoring in the 94th minute (his second on the night), and then creating the equaliser for Lloyd Kelly in the 96th minute.

2. Locatelli’s spot-kick secures Champions League football

A slim victory over a relegated side through a spot-kick shouldn’t be this high on the list, and yet, the lack of joyful events in 2025 meant that this one almost grabbed the top spot.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Manuel Locatelli showed his real mettle by stepping up to convert the most important penalty kick of the season, one that allowed Juventus to punch their ticket to the 2025/26 Champions League.

1. Adzic seals Derby d’Italia for the ages

Between the back-and-forth action, the quality of the strikes, and two brothers replying to one another on the scoresheet, this was already an instant classic prior to Vasilije Adzic’s winner.

However, the young Montenegrin’s astonishing 91st-minute winner elevated this contest to an absolute epic, one that Juventini will cherish for years to come