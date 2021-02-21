Top English team making plans to snatch Juventus youngster

Juventus is dealing with several contract issues at the moment that will see them have a busy next few months.

Top players like Paulo Dybala will have to decide on their future soon, but one player that we may not know that well but has to be kept is Radu Dragusin.

Andrea Pirlo gave the young Romanian his first-team debut this season and he has a contract that expires at the end of the campaign.

Juve has been in talks with him and his representatives over an extension, but little progress is being made.

Several teams are watching the development in Turin and Tuttosport via Calciomercato is reporting that Tottenham has plans to snatch him from the Bianconeri.

The report says the English side is looking to hold talks with him over a move to London soon.

As he nears the end of his stay in Italy, he might find a career in England an exciting prospect.

Juventus has at least four senior centre backs ahead of him including the ageing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

But the club is gradually turning its focus towards younger players and that is why they will want to keep Dragusin.