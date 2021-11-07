Top Euro 2020 winner could be available on a free transfer. Should Juve make their move for him?

Juventus is always on the lookout for the best value in the free agency market and the next summer transfer window is shaping up to offer them a lot.

Several players will be on the market for free and one of the most exciting is Lorenzo Insigne.

The Napoli captain has been one of the best players in Serie A over the last few years and ends his contract with them at the end of this season.

He has been in talks over a new deal, but Fichajes.net says he has rejected their latest contract offer and he is unimpressed by their efforts to keep him.

Everything is now shaping up for him to leave the Partenopei.

Federico Chiesa has done great on the left side of the Juve attack and should remain the first choice.

However, Insigne’s trademark goal from that spot has defined his career in Italian football.

He could force Chiesa to shift to the central attacking role that Max Allegri had already tipped him to succeed at.

With both players in a Juve attack combined with Paulo Dybala, the Bianconeri could dominate Italian football again from next season.

Do you think Insigne would be a good addition to the current Bianconeri team?