Juventus has made its stance clear regarding Kenan Yildiz, asserting that he is not up for sale.

The Turkish teenager has been making strides and is emerging as one of the most promising attackers on the continent since breaking into the Juventus first team.

Despite a feeling that he may not be fully utilised within the club’s current system, Juventus remains resolute in its desire to retain him as one of their key players for the long term.

Nevertheless, interest in Yildiz’s signature persists, with Tuttojuve reporting that clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Liverpool, and Arsenal continue to monitor him closely.

These clubs are renowned for their ability to nurture young talents and mould them into stars, and they see Yildiz as a potential future standout in their ranks.

Juve FC Says

The fact that top clubs like these want Yildiz should make us even more determined to keep him.

The teenager is a world-class player in the making, and selling him at this stage of his development could be a big mistake.

However, if an offer that is too good to be true arrives, it might be smart for us to cash in on him.