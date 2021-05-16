Top-four blow for Juventus as Napoli claim three points

Juventus have fallen out of the top-four of Serie A with just one match left to play next weekend.

The Old Lady hasn’t enjoyed their best season to date, and are now set to miss out on Champions League football going into the new season.

AC Milan can clinch their place inside the top-four by winning just one of their remaining two league matches, with Cagliari coming up later on today, and Atalanta to play next weekend, who have already secured their place in the top-four.

Juve’s best chance of securing a place will therefore come at the expense of Napoli, but their win today has left us under pressure.

The Azzurri clinched a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in Florence, with La Viola suffering a red card in giving away a penalty to break the deadlock, with Insigne scoring from the rebound of his saved penalty. An own goal around 10 minutes later eventually sealed the three points.

Juve now sit fifth in the table, one point behind the Naples based side, who will host Verona in their last fixture of the season next Sunday.

I’m really struggling to remain upbeat about our chances of securing our place in the top-four, and can’t help but believe it could lead to a tough summer transfer window also.

Does anyone expect Napoli or AC Milan to struggle to get over the line?

Patrick