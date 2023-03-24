Top four is now looking like a realistic prospect for Juventus

Just a few weeks ago it looked like the chances of Juventus making the top four and therefore Champions League football next season were over with, however, that is no longer the case after an impressive run of results.

A combination of poor results for some of the contenders for a top-four spot and some important Juve wins has put the Bianconeri just seven points behind AC Milan, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

There are eleven games remaining this season and it is not impossible to overcome that seven-point deficit. There are two other teams also in the running, Roma and Atalanta but both have also been inconsistent in recent weeks and being just four and six points ahead of Juve respectively are more than catchable.

Juve can also qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League but it is now rather difficult to choose which route is the best for Max Allegri and his men.

Teams like Manchester United Roma, Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon (Juve’s opponents in the next round) present formidable obstacles and it can be argued that Serie A is now the easier route in the quest to secure Champions League football next season.

Of course, a couple of quick losses in the league and everything changes but the way the lads are performing right now, especially after the win over Inter Milan, gives us every reason to feel confident that the wheels will not come off in the domestic competition.

In fact, confidence is such that fans can start believing that Juve will win the Europa League, finish top four and collect the Coppa Italia trophy as well.

And remember all this is while the club is subjected to a 15 points deduction in Serie A, a new board, multiple injuries to key men and a multitude of investigations into the club and its finances.

Credit for all this must go to the Allegri, he has kept the ship afloat and steady, and he has not allowed all these setbacks to interfere with the team.

The next few weeks will be defining that is for sure.