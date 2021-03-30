Top Italian clubs keeping tabs on Juventus-owned goalkeeper

One way or another, Mattia Perin’s fate had always been linked to that of Gianluigi Buffon.

When the legendary goalkeeper departed Juventus in 2018, the 28-year-old was brought in as his replacement.

However, once Gigi made his sensational return from Paris Saint Germain a year later, his younger compatriot found himself on the outside.

Perin returned to Genoa in January 2020, but his loan spell is set to expire in the summer, and will therefore find himself in Turin once again.

So what’s next for the Italian international?

According to Calciomercato, if Buffon decides to leave the club by the end of the current campaign, then Juve will once again try to replace him with Perin.

Nonetheless, the former Pescara man won’t be excited by this notion. As the Bianconeri fans can remember, the Italian spent his 2018/19 campaign serving as Wojciech Szczesny’s understudy.

Although that experience might have been a useful one, the shot-stopper would be hoping for a bigger role at this stage of his career.

If the report is to be believed, then Perin will a have a host of top Italian teams interested in his services.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma yet to sign a contract extension, Milan could end up replacing him with his international teammate.

Moreover, Inter are searching the market for an alternative for the aging Samir Handanovic. Whilst the report claims Udinese’s Juan Musso is their prime target, the Genoa man could be in the conversation.

Besides the Milanese giants, Atalanta and Roma are both trying to find a new pair of safe gloves to solve their goalkeeping woes.

The source believes that any club interested in Perin’s services will have to forge out a transfer fee worth around 7 or 8 million euros in order to convince Juventus.