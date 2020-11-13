Top journalist casts doubt over Bernardeschi fighting for his place in Turin

Rai Sports’ Marco Lollobrigida claims that putting on the Juventus shirt can be a lot for a player and that he doesn’t know if Federico Bernardeschi has the strength of character to fight for his place with Juventus.

Bernardeschi has been one player whose future at Juve remains uncertain. His limited playing time means that he is dispensable to the club, but the midfielder claims that he has the support of his manager.

He has been struggling to play this season and he has had to watch the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa, who have just been signed, play ahead of him.

In his first campaign at the club, he was a revelation and a breath of fresh air, but since that initial campaign, he has struggled to prove his worth.

Lollobrigida claims that he will have to relaunch himself in Turin now and says he doesn’t know if the midfielder has the character and strength to do that.

He said via Tuttosport: “The Juventus shirt weighs, I don’t know if it has the character and strength to stay at Juve. The first year he had shown that he knew how to stay: now he needs to relaunch and he knows it. I hope for him that with Pirlo he can make this leap ”.