Top man missing from Juventus squad to face Udinese

Juventus has named their squad for their match against Udinese today and key man Alvaro Morata is missing.

The Bianconeri will be playing their first game of the year in that match, and it is a game that they have to win after their poor end to 2020.

They are already far behind in the title race and they need to kick-start 2021 as they mean to go on.

Morata has been a key member of their team, with the Spaniard scoring 10 goals and providing 5 assists in 17 matches in all competitions for them this season.

In his absence, Andrea Pirlo is expected to pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in the attack.

Dybala has struggled for form this season, and his combination with Ronaldo previously didn’t yield much.

Pirlo will hope that the Argentinean will turn the corner in this new year and combine well with the Portuguese attacker.

Football Italia says the reason why the Spaniard isn’t in the squad for the game is that he suffered a muscle strain in his right thigh in yesterday’s training session.

Juve also has plans to add another striker to their team, but that could limit the impact of Dybala and he will see this game as an important one for his future at the club.