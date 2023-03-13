Top sports lawyer explains when investigation into Juventus started

Juventus could not find a useful clue in the secret document investigators supposedly used to punish them for their use of capital gains.

The Bianconeri are trying to establish that the investigation had started as early as 2021, which could help their defence and overturn the 15-point deduction.

However, a top sports lawyer has now hinted about when the investigation was opened and why the black and whites might struggle to defend themselves.

Mattia Grassani tells Calciomercato:

“The investigation will not jump due to the deadline. In this document it is clear that in April 2021 the federal prosecutor Chinee did not yet have awareness of the hypothesis of illegal conduct by Juventus, the so-called ‘ notitia criminis ’. This event took shape only in October 2022 and Chinè correctly entered the start of the disciplinary procedure in the registers of the FIGC within the following thirty days. At this point the Guarantee Board of the CONI will only address merit issues.”

Juve FC Says

Having found nothing useful in that document, we expect our defence team to come up with something new.

The prosecutors would have worked hard on the case before punishing the club.

This means it will not be easy for us to defend ourselves, but we trust the club to employ the best lawyer they can get, and give us a chance to get the previous ruling overturned.

For now, fans should support the boys on the pitch as they work hard to earn us more points and wins.