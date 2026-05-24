Juventus have settled for a sixth-place finish in the Serie A standings after registering a 2-2 draw against Torino on the final day of the season.

The match was supposed to start simultaneously with four other fixtures, including three involving other Champions League contenders.

However, an unsavoury incident delayed the kickoff for a full hour. The Juventus ultras urged Manuel Locatelli and his teammates to avoid playing, as a supporter had reportedly been severely injured during an altercation with local police outside the stadium. Therefore, the match only started when order was finally restored.

Juventus will play in the Europa League next season

Luciano Spalletti’s men were the better side in the first half, and they managed to score through Dusan Vhalovic, on what may have been his last appearance for the club. Khephren Thuram made a run towards the box before feeding the Serbian, whose first touch was far from perfect, but his deflected shot beat Alberto Paleari.

While Juventus headed to the break, their fate was already sealed, with Como winning 4-1 in Cremona, and Roma prevailing 2-0 in Hellas Verona.

These two clubs booked their places in the Champions League at the expense of Juventus and Milan, who lost at home to Cagliari. The two Northern giants will thus play in the Europa League next season.

Vlahovic brace not enough for Juventus

After the interval, Vlahovic completed his brace as he finished off a sublime counter-attack launched by Francisco Conceicao. The Portuguese set up the big striker who sent a clinical first-time shot with his weaker right foot to the bottom corner.

However, Spalletti was arguably a bit too hasty with his substitutions, taking off Vlahovic, Thuram, Conceicao, and Jeremie Boga.

On the other hand, Roberto D’Aversa’s changes paid off, with two substitutes dragging Torino back to the contest.

The comeback began at the hour mark with Cesare Casadei, who headed home a delicate corner kick played by Rafael Obrador.

In the 84th minute, Casadei almost scored from another corner, but this time, Mattia Perin parried away his header. However, Che Adams was in the right place to pounce on the rebound. The Scottish striker’s attempt was going wide, but it deflected off Emil Holm’s chest and sneaked past the Juventus goalkeeper.

Therefore, a disappointing Derby encapsulated an underwhelming campaign for Juventus, who head to the summer break with a heavy heart and loads of regret.

Torino 2-2 Juventus

Goals: 23′, 54′ Vlahovic (J), 59′ Casadei (T), 84′ Adams (T)

Torino (3-4-1-2): Paleari; Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse; Pedersen (Prati 68′), Ilkhan (Njie 73′), Gineitis (Casadei 45′), Obrador (Nkounkou 62′); Vlasic; Simeone, Zapata (Adams 55′).

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso (Holm 61′); Thuram (Koopmeiners 69′), Locatelli; Conceicao (Miretti 69′), McKennie, Boga (Zhegrova 76′); Vlahovic (David 61′).

Yellow cards: 65′ Casadei (T), 65′ Kalulu (J).