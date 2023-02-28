Torino coach says the weakest team can win sometimes

Ivan Juric hopes for a win when his Torino team faces Juventus in Serie A today and says underdogs can also win matches.

This is one of the rare occasions Juventus and Il Toro are close to each other on the league table because the Bianconeri have been docked 15 league points.

But Juve remains the most in-form of both clubs and would be keen to ensure they win.

The Bianconeri have enjoyed some huge victories recently and would be boosted by the unavailability of some key men for Torino.

Speaking ahead of the game, Juric said via Football Italia:

“I think we are ready.

“There’s little comparison between the squads on paper, but at times the weakest team wins with more enthusiasm and grit. We want to give it our best, even if it’ll be complicated dealing with Angel Di Maria on the form he’s been in the last few weeks.”

Juve FC Says

Although we are the most in-form of both Turin clubs, we cannot underestimate our opponents in any way.

Torino will play under less pressure and would be keen to play their game because we have a point to prove.

If our players take them seriously, we should win, otherwise, it could be a problem for us.