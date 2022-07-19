Torino director Davide Vagnati has revealed that his club is in talks with Juventus over the sale of Gleison Bremer in this transfer window.

The defender has done well in Serie A so far, and he has become one of the best players in his position in the competition.

Juve wants to add him to their squad after agreeing to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich.

However, reports claim he has previously promised inter Milan that he would join them.

This means both clubs have to battle it out for his signature, and Juve seems to be in a good position.

Speaking about the Brazilian’s signature in a recent interview, Vagnati reveals that they are in talks with Juve and Inter.

However, he says there is no need to rush because the transfer window is still long.

He tells Sky Sports, as quoted by Football Italia: “We had dinner, it all went well with Inter, we had a good chat. We’ll see, there’s no rush, the transfer market is still long and we’ll see what happens. We are talking to both Inter and Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer is an ideal replacement for De Ligt, and we need to close the transfer as quickly as we can.

The defender will slot in nicely at the Allianz Stadium, and he has proven that he knows how to defend against the best strikers in Italy.

A move to Juve will be a step up, but he has the right skill set to thrive under Max Allegri.