Torino continues to push for Juventus star but his salary could be a problem

Torino has maintained a strong interest in Mattia Perin as he approaches the end of his Juve deal and wants regular playing time.

The Azzurri star has been Juventus’ second choice in this campaign, but he longs to be a number-one again after his impressive loan spell at Genoa last season.

He could get that when his deal expires and he takes his time to choose his next club wisely, because he might not get an extension from the Bianconeri.

One club is already serious about adding him to their squad when the transfer window reopens, and it will not require him to change cities.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Torino remains serious about adding him to their squad at the end of this campaign as they search for a new number one.

They and Juventus are city rivals, but the Bianconeri usually have no problems sending their fringe players to the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.

Perin will also not exactly betray the Bianconeri if he swaps Juve for Il Toro because he is not classed as an important player in our current squad.

Juve FC Says

Perin knows he has to leave Juve if he is serious about becoming a number one again because we might even sign a new goalie if Wojciech Szczęsny leaves the club.

A move to Torino could help him get more playing chances, but if he gets an offer from another club doing much better than them, he could join that suitor instead.