Torino could lose another key man before the match against Juventus

Torino could be without Nikola Vlasic for the weekend game against Juventus after he was injured in his last match for them.

The former Everton and West Ham star has been a key player for them this season and does well whenever he is on the pitch for Il Toro.

The next derby is an important game for both clubs, as Torino is just a point behind the Bianconeri and would want to show they have what it takes to upset the odds.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Vlasic was in discomfort as he left the pitch in Il Toro’s last game and he is now a major doubt for the match against Juve.

Juve FC Says

We are a much better side when compared to Torino, but we need help to get a result from them because we are still suffering from an inconsistent run of form and our players cannot fully be trusted yet.

But we have enough quality in our squad to get the job done and every player in the group understands that we are in a pivotal moment in the season.

Hopefully, the 15-point deduction will be overturned, but we cannot bank on that and must keep winning.