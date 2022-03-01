Torino decides to sign Juventus loanee permanently

Juventus looks set to earn some money from their city rivals, Torino as the latter prepares to sign Rolando Mandragora permanently.

He has been on loan with them and seems to have impressed the club enough to keep him.

He struggled to get regular playing time at Juve before he left the club and he might still suffer the same fate on his return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

Juve is now looking to make some money from his sale and it has been made easy by a pre-agreement both clubs had.

They reached an understanding that Torino can make the transfer permanent for 9m euros if they like what they see.

Calciomercato says they are now prepared to take that option up and they will discuss the transfer with Juventus soon.

Juve FC Says

The time has come to get rid of the deadwood on our books and it is great to hear Mandragora will leave.

At 24, you can argue that he still has time to prove a point at Juve, but the club has already seen enough to suggest he doesn’t have the quality to keep playing for us.

If Max Allegri was impressed with his performance at Torino, the gaffer would probably consider giving him another chance.