Torino defender impressed Allegri – Could Juventus swoop for his signature?

Last Saturday, Juventus got the better of Torino thanks to Manuel Locatelli’s late striker. The Italian midfielder was arguably the man of the match in a mostly-cagey affair.

Nonetheless, one particular Granata player put on an impressive showing and was unlucky to be on the losing side in the famous Derby della Mole.

The man in question is Gleison Bremer, who bullied the Old Lady’s strikers for the majority of the evening. The Brazilian defender had the better of Moise Kean during the first half, forcing Max Allegri to sub out his young striker during the halftime break.

According to Tuttosport via ILBianconero, the Juventus manager was left impressed by the 24-year-old center back, and he now considers him to be an ideal profile for the future of his backline.

Bremer joined Torino in 2018, and has been slowly but surely on a steady decline. This season, he’s expected to make major leaps under the tutelage of Ivan Juric who made great work in the past with the likes of Amir Rrahmani and Marash Kumbulla during his time at Hellas Verona.

The report adds that Inter had already approached the player and they remain in contention for his signature.

For his part, Bremer would like to move to a club that plays part in European competitions in order to enhance his chances of earning a callup from the Brazilian national team.